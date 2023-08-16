NHL 24 Updates Includes New Exhaust Engine, Goalie Fatigue, More

Today, EA has announced what new updates are coming for NHL 24. The game is officially slated to release on October 6 as the season officially starts on October 10. NHL 24 will release on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A lot of new tech is being implemented into NHL 24 with a focus being on physics and fatigue. Players of HUT and WOC can expect improved cross-play capabilities, HUT Moments to recreate historic moments and a real time objective-tracking system with player progress updates in-game. The big changes that looks to overhaul how the game is played is aimed at the on-ice action.

The all-new Exhaust Engine aims to reward extended offensive events and attack zone time by adding a dynamic and authentical excitement to the game. If offensive players keep the puck in the attack zone, this will trigger the Sustained Pressure perk. This will actually lower the opponents attributes for a limited time and allow for more spacing for movement. If you ever watch a hockey game, and you see the amount of panic a defense starts to go through when they can’t get the puck out of the zone, it becomes a ticking time bomb before that offense makes something happen.

The other implementation into this new Exhaust Engine comes with the new Goalie Fatigue System. The more pressure that can be sustained, the more the opponent’s goalie fatigue will increase. This affects the netminder’s ability to react to shots as they wear down over time. The team has also added 75 new goalie animations to help with increased protection. For those that control the goalie, changes have been made to make this more accessible and intuitive. A new Tethered Control System allows for movement to make saves, then an auto-return to the centered position. The Instinct System allows players to guess the location of the shot for a bonus on the save attempt. Guessing wrong, however, increases the chance of a goal.

The physics are also getting overhauled as there’s a new approach to hitting. New rag-doll and animation-based reactions will create big moments. Bigger checks open up more turnover opportunities, but if it’s a whiff, it’ll go the other way. The development team has also brought back breaking the glass and sending opponents into the bench, and that’s been a while. There will be a separate button for hip checks, and the right stick now allows for pressing the stick down then up to pull off a powerful hit.

A complete refresh of the Total Control Skill Moves will mean highlight moves will also be easier to access. A new ability to fake, pass or deke is being implemented as well. The Vision Passing System remaps the face buttons to teammates for more direct access. One Touch Passing also allows for quick puck movement to capitalize on opportunities as it can be hit while the puck is in transit to setup the next move. You can check out a breakdown of World of CHEL and HUT changes below along with touching on updates to the Presentation in the game which includes a new Color Commentator with Cheryl Pounder.

WORLD OF CHEL

With more ways to play, connect and express yourself, this is the most dynamic version of World of Chel yet.

Mixed Clubs – The introduction of cross-play to World of Chel means you can now play with, against and talk smack to your friends across same-generation consoles. This deeper player pool also shortens wait times, so you can get in the game even faster against the level of opposition you’re looking for.

Battle Pass – Play your way through action-packed seasons of WOC Battle Pass at free and premium levels. Now, get rewards for time spent playing in WOC, and with a whole new range of Player Classes and vanity items to collect, they’ll change the way you play the game — and how you look while doing it.

Creation Zone – An overall upgrade and streamlining of user experience mean lightning-fast response times when switching between the different aspects of Creation Zone to customizing your character.

EASHL Evolved – Casual Mode and matchmaking improvements, more human players and upgrades that make earning Battle Pass XP more fun are all new in NHL 24 . An update to EASHL Playoffs introduces an authentic, streamlined do-or-die 16-game path to the title, which also sees you earn Ranking Points as you make your way through the bracket. A Global Champion will then be crowned post-playoffs, upping the stakes and excitement.

WOC Storefront – WOC Storefront updates give you even more items to outfit your character with as well as access to exclusive new premium bundles of custom characters, player banners and more.

HOCKEY ULTIMATE TEAM – From celebrating the small details to reliving big era-defining moments and making deals, HUT delivers an engaging new gameplay experience in NHL 24.

HUT Moments – Whether it’s a historic hockey moment or last week’s crucial postseason-clinching play, recreate hockey’s top headlines in HUT Moments — and earn rewards for doing so.

Objectives 2.0 – NHL 24 introduces a new real-time objective-tracking system based on card types, teams, players and on-ice actions, all while updating player progress in-game.

ENHANCED PRESENTATION – New presentation adjustments informed by the community will enhance player immersion:

Flex Moments – The NHL 24 broadcast feels more alive with over 75 new goal celebration animations, new camera angles, lighting effects and the ability for players to map their celebration to their controller so they can flex how they want when they want.

Enriched Crowd Atmosphere – This is by far the most energetic Chel crowd to date. New waves of event reactions support significant stoppages, rushes down the ice, Exhaust Engine peaks and those dramatic comeback moments that make the arena feel alive.

Broadcast Advancements

New Color Commentator – Veteran broadcaster and two-time Olympic ice hockey gold medalist Cheryl Pounder joins the color-commentary booth.