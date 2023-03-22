Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition Now Available on Xbox and PC

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition is now available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This enhanced edition of Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom includes the base game and two expansion: The Tale of the Timeless Tome DLC and The Lair of the Lost Lord DLC. It also includes the Prince’s Equipment Pack and other pieces of DLC. Ni No Kuni II puts players in the shoes of young prince Evan who is forced to step up and become and leader and rebuild his kingdom. It was originally released for PlayStation 4 and 2018 and the Prince’s Edition was released on Switch in 2021, with our review praising it can be found here. For the time being Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition is available on Xbox Game Pass.