Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has become a fantastic value with its top-notch exclusives like Fantasian and Detonation Racing but is a low-key great deal for families looking for some quick gaming action with their kids using licensed characters. Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis feels like a late ’90s game wrapped up in a modern dressing and delivers a pretty fun game of tennis overall while still providing some fun that even the bigger-name Nick games can’t match. Voice clips are a part of the action and help add a sense of credibility to things while animations fit right at home with the character roster. It plays great with an Xbox One pad and has a lot of depth for something meant as a casual game in theory. It’s available now for all compatible Apple Arcade devices.