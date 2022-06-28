NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Announced for Switch

Nintendo and Square Enix today announced that Yoko Taro’s masterpiece NieR: Automata is coming to Switch in October.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition brings the iconic game to Nintendo Switch on October 6. The hit action RPG launched in 2017 on PS4 and PC before releasing on Xbox One a year later in 2018.

The End of YoRHa Edition comes packaged with all previously released DLC and a new outfit based on 2P, a character introduced as part of the NieR crossover in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. There are currently no plans to release the costume in the other versions. Other than that, there are no other content differences between the Switch and other versions.

NeiR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition launches October 6 on Switch. The game is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.