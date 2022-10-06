NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition Now Available

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition is available today on Nintendo Switch. NieR: Automata was originally released in 2017 to universal critical acclaim. The End of YoRHa Edition includes the 3C3C1D119440927 DLC which features three challenging colosseums and additional costumes. Exclusive to this version is the free 6C2P4A118680823 DLC features six new costumes, four new accessories that can change appearances of your playable characters and two pod skins based on characters from the popular mobile title NieR Re[in]carnation. A common concern about porting a game to Switch is that concessions are necessary for the game to run on the less powerful hardware. While players won’t be getting 4k resolution from NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition this is one of the better Switch ports around. A more in depth analysis can be found in our review.