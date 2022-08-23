NieR-Inspired Slasher-Platformer Phantom Hellcat Makes Its Debut

Typically, when hearing about how a new game draws inspiration from a classic game that came before it, you hear a lot of the usual suspects: Inspired by Earthbound, inspired by Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, inspired by various Zelda games, et cetera. So when someone describes their game as instead being inspired by something such as the NieR series, that typically gets one’s attention. And that’s what All In! Games and their new internal development studio Ironbird Creations have done with Phantom Hellcat, which made its debut today during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and whose reveal trailer you can check out below.

Centered around a mysterious theater that just so happens to have demons imprisoned in it, the game’s story begins when one of the seals breaks and evil forces abduct the overseer. Now it’s up to their rebellious teenage daughter, Jolene, to step in and save them by using a series of magic masks to give them the abilities they need to fight through the demons and defeat the mysterious Trcikster. Presumably, Phantom Hellcat’s NieR inspirations have more to do with the combat and gameplay, being described as a “slasher-platformer”, and less to do with the parts where you, say, erase your entire game to get the true ending. Still, there is a bit of genre-bending here as 3D and 2D gameplay are shifted between in each level, not to mention a notable amount of theatricality and storytelling involved, with each level involving plays inspired by pop culture, so there may be more of NieR in here than expected. No release window yet, but Phantom Hellcat is set to come out later for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.