Nike City Connect Jerseys Confirmed for MLB The Show 22

There was some eccentric jerseys that were used by teams in Major League Baseball last year and these were the Nike City Connect jerseys. San Diego Studios has announced via a video that these will be coming to MLB The Show 22. Currently, the game is in the early release period and launches next week including for the first time on the Nintendo Switch. Teams including Boston, Miami, both Chicago teams and LA dawned these and they can be viewed in the trailer below. It currently seems that these will be free once added for everyone. Check out the trailer below.