Ninja Cheerleader Beat-‘Em-Up Ra Ra Boom Announced

There are many things in life that can be improved by adding “ninja cheerleaders battle evil robots” to their descriptions. This includes numerous video games across a variety of genres, including beat-’em-ups, as evidence by Cincinnati-based developers Gylee games’ upcoming title, Ra Ra Boom. Centering around a quartet of friends as they attempt to same the remains of humanity from a malevolent AI, the game was recently announced via the trailer below, which gives us some quick peeks at our protagonists and their weapons of choice.

While the gameplay shown puts the focus on some classic beat-’em-up gameplay and gives us a look at some unique touches like an integrated lane system to help set up attacks as well as some unlockable weapon and combo upgrades, it’s also notable that Ra Ra Boom describes itself as a narrative-driven beat-’em-up, being a coming-of-age story where our main leads are still processing grief after the AI killed their best friend, with each one having their own character arcs. It should be interesting to see how a story like this is integrated with old-school arcade gameplay, and we’ll see if it succeeds this Fall when Ra Ra Boom comes out for the PC.