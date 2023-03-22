Ninja Theory Showcases Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II’s Impressive Facial Animations

It’s been over a year since our last look at Ninja Theory’s follow-up to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which featured a strange, gigantic encounter that raised plenty of questions about where Senua’s journey would take her next.

Although the British developer is still keeping their cards close to their chest regarding any concrete news on the sequel, we did get a brief look at the state-of-the-art facial animations that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be taking advantage of. The video below premiered during Epic’s State of Unreal presentation at GDC, as Senua’s vocal and mocap actor Melina Juergens took to the stage to show off the latest Unreal Engine technology.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is still currently without a release window, but the game will ultimately launch on Xbox Series X and PC.