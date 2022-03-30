Nintendo Adds a Trio of Titles for NES, SNES Switch Online

Nintendo’s drip-feeding of NES and SNES games on the Switch Online’s service has been controversial – but also delivered games in a portable format that haven’t been available on the go before. The March 2022 update for the NES and SNES Online apps include Dig Dug II and Mappy-Land on the NES, while the SNES gets the outstanding Earthworm Jim 2. EWJ 2 is one of the system’s best latter-day action-platformers, while Dig Dug II offers more classic Dig Dug Action with an overworld. Mappy-Land is a simple arcade-style platformer with a fantastic soundtrack. It’s not a murderer’s row of games – but it is full of solid releases overall.