Nintendo Adds New Missions, Rewards to Nintendo Switch Online

Fans have always wanted a little bit more from Nintendo Switch Online, and it seems Nintendo has been ready to deliver with a reasonable update that might have nice cues for the future. This update includes a brand new tab to Nintendo Switch online that has new ways to earn and spend Platinum coins earned. This includes new avatars to be bought that change weekly and tons of games it asks be played in exchange of an achievement-style platinum coin unlock. This creates a great new incentive to earn Platinum coins where there was very little before, and it will be extremely interesting to see what becomes of it in the future as well!

For now those wanting to learn more can check out the Nintendo Switch Online app on their Switch or read up on more here.