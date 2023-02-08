Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Plans

Splatoon 3 has been a killer release for the Switch and shown off just what the system can do visually as time goes on. It’s also played host to several Splatfests already, but not much in the way of announced content. Nintendo changed that today by announcing the Expansion Pass for it — starting off with Inkopolist from Splatoon 1 in the first wave of DLC.

This features the full venue and shops from that game alongside new performances from the Squid Sisters during Splatfests. There will also be an apparent origin story featured in the form of Side Story for the second wave of DLC, with no set release window set for that.