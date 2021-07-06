Nintendo Confirms No Spec Bump for Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)

Nintendo has confirmed that the recently announced Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) won’t include a spec upgrade.

The upgraded OLED model features numerous quality-of-life improvements aimed at fixing the original model’s shortcomings. An OLED screen, improved adjustable stand, an increase in storage space, audio enhancements, and a dock with a built-in LAN port were all welcome additions. However, the $349 model doesn’t include something that was heavily rumored, more power.

In a statement to The Verge, Nintendo confirmed that the internal hardware of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is identical to the previous models:

“Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models.”

Rumors and speculation prior to the reveal suggested that the new model would have some form of power boost that would enable 4K output in TV Mode. After the reveal, it’s clear this model appears more focus on fixing past issues and improving the handheld experience.

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) launches October 8 for $349.99.