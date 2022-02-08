Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow with 40 Minutes of Switch Announcements

It’s still the beginning of 2022, so Nintendo is just in time to outline some of the year’s titles planned to release on the Switch. They revealed earlier today that tomorrow, February 9, they plan on airing a live direct as usual with 40 minutes of announcements for upcoming Switch titles. What will be there is of course a surprise yet to be seen, but those wanting to tune in will be able to do so at 2PM PST or 5PM EST in order to hear about the latest and greatest. It’s worth noting that we are also very likely to get our Pokemon Presents towards the end of the month on Pokemon day as well, so we’re not expecting anything related to that franchise this time around.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for all the news and reveals from the direct, and take a look at the official announcement from Nintendo below: