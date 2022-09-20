Nintendo Opens Two New Twitter Accounts for South America

When it comes to Nintendo and communication, South American fans have wanted better social media attention on consoles and games. Fortunately it seems like after years and years Nintendo is finally delivering with two brand new accounts for South American fans. These include the Nintendo Latin America twitter in Spanish, and an account for Nintendo Brazil in Brazilian Portuguese. These were much needed for tons and tons of fans and will hopefully continue to be just as useful as the many other region counterparts!

Those interested can check out both twitter accounts below:

Tweets by NintendoLatam

Tweets by NintendoBrasil