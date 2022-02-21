Nintendo Posts amiibo Update for Min Min and Minecraft

Those little amiibo figures have been popular with collectors. There was a whole craze when first released in 2014 as some were more rare than others. Nintendo just posted an update on the latest characters and some fans may find it frustrating.

First up, Min Min from ARMS is getting her amiibo release on April 29. It is based on her appearance in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and you can see close-up details of the figure in the short clip. However, both Steve and Alex of Minecraft will not receive their Smash Bros. amiibo in time for spring 2022. Those will be released later in the year.

Check out Min Min in the Tweet below. Then, read further to see the post about Steve and Alex.