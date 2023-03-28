Nintendo Releases 10 Minutes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay

Nintendo today dropped a lengthy gameplay reveal for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For a game launching in less than two months, not much has been shown of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Outside of a few trailers, Nintendo has seemed hesitant to show off the sequel to 2017s Breath of the Wild. Thankfully, today marked the release of brand new gameplay showcasing some of the game’s new features.

Led by Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma, the gameplay starts by showcasing familiar elements. The UI and weapon degradation system from Breath of the Wild both return. From there, the gameplay focused on many of Link’s new abilities. These include Fuse, which allowed Link to merge different objects together to create more powerful weapons and elemental arrows. Ultrahand, meanwhile, is used to create vehicles. For the demo, Aonuma created a makeshift raft from some logs and fans. Finally, the Ascend ability lets Link move through ceilings to get to new floors faster.

The gameplay ended with Link falling from the sky with Aonuma promising plenty of secrets on both the land and sky to uncover. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to get our hands on the game. The producer confirmed that development has wrapped and that the game should hit its current release date.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches May 12 on Switch.