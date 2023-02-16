Nintendo Releases Kirby’s Dream Land Deluxe Features Trailer

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is coming back from the Wii in a Deluxe form to the Switch and Nintendo is going all-out to make sure it’s a fully-featured release. It’s a traditional side-scrolling adventure, with the debut of Mecha and Sand copy abilities in the Deluxe entries in the series. Helper Magolor has been added to help the player out in-game, and local co-op allows for up to four players at a time. Magolor also features a mini-game collection, which is even playable in the demo available on the eShop to a small degree. The demo is a perfect way to experience not only the side-scrolling game, but get a feel for the mini-game selection. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe releases on both the eShop and in physical formats on February 24.