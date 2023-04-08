Nintendo Shares a Closer Look at Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp in Overview Trailer

After a hefty delay the Advance Wars remake is finally upon us. Fans of the original on GBA have been waiting for these titles to finally launch to enjoy at last. Fortunately Nintendo is delivering even further with a brand new overview trailer detailing what people can look forward to. They go over familiar things for those who have played tactics RPGs before such as limited grid moves depending on the unit, the different characters that can be played and how units do less damage based on how they themselves are doing in combat. The strategies all start to reveal themselves along the way to earning victory on the battlefield and it’ll be exciting to jump into these brand new remakes of the classic Advance Wars titles.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches on April 21 exclusively for Switch. Check out the overview trailer below: