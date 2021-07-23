Nintendo Shares a Sneak Peak at Exploration Details for Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread still has many fans excited for the first entirely new Metroid title in quite some time, and Nintendo is keen on sharing more on what to look forward to. The latest update features a look at some of the maps players will be exploring through, in addition to how Samus will explore through this entirely new place before her. Players who enjoyed Samus Returns on the 3DS might notice some of these are rather familiar too, but with some other changes that make them well worth getting excited over.

Metroid Dread launches on October 8. Check out the tweets featuring brand new details below:

Metroid series games are traditionally non-linear & require the player to explore the map & use new abilities to find their way forward. In #MetroidDread, the look and function of the map has evolved, providing a new experience. pic.twitter.com/HALDGlo4uk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2021