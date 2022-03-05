Nintendo Shares FAQ for Upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

The surprising but very welcome DLC addition to Mario Kart 8 is just a couple short weeks away, and with that comes many questions from fans hoping to gleam a little more information before it comes out. This includes the likes of wondering how it works with the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pass, if other players are able to join in if they haven’t picked up the DLC and simple things like if it’s available for pre-order despite being DLC. It’s nice to see this content shared early as many fans are excited and raring to get back on the track in the best selling Mario Kart title to date.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass launches on March 18. Check out the FAQ right here.