Nintendo Shares Pikmin 4 Overview Trailer as Demo Lands on eShop

Last week, Nintendo broadcasted their latest Nintendo Direct which, despite airing several weeks after most of the Summer Game Fest showcases, still featured several major reveals, including the newest 2D Mario game and a remake of Super Mario RPG both due out this Fall.

There were also a couple of announcements for the Pikmin franchise ahead of the newest mainline entry’s release later this month. Both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 were added to the Switch eShop on the same day as the Direct ahead of a physical release on September 22. The titles are available individually for $30 each, or as a bundle for $50, making the Switch the only platform where players can play every Pikmin game, which is a rare sight for a Nintendo franchise.

In addition, the upcoming Pikmin 4 also got a dedicated gameplay trailer, which delved further into how players will be able to upgrade their gear and space dog Oatchi, as well as the brand new Night Expeditions, where Glow Pikmin will be essential to defeat the more dangerous versions of the planet’s creatures. The trailer also concluded with the announcement that a demo would be made available this week, which is now available on the Nintendo eShop.

If last week’s trailer wasn’t enough to sway your opinion on Pikmin 4, Nintendo has now released one of their traditional overview trailers with nearly seven minutes of fresh gameplay for the imminent sci-fi adventure. As the newest recruit of the Rescue Corps that has crash landed on a mysterious planet while attempting to save former protagonist Captain Olimar, you must create your hero and enlist the help of familiar and new Pikmin to survive the dangers of the planet. Along the way, you’ll venture underground and partake in Dandori Battles, which are time-based challenges where you compete against another captain to retrieve the most treasure. The video also shares some useful tips for first time players, including the Rewind Time feature which allows players to quickly reload after making a costly mistake.

If you’re not looking to go it alone, Pikmin 4 will also feature several opportunities for a second player to join in, as they can assist with tossing stones to knock down treasures and enemies while exploring, or partake in a Dandori Battle as either the competitor or as a co-op partner fighting against an AI. With plenty of secrets still to uncover, Pikmin 4 is shaping up to be a welcome return to the franchise after a decade-long absence. Pikmin 4 is set to launch on July 21 for Switch.