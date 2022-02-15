Nintendo Shutting Down eShop Sales for 3DS, Wii U Early 2023

It’s been something fans knew would happen eventually, but finally hearing about Nintendo’s plans to shut down the eShop for both 3DS and Wii U hits hard for many fans. Fortunately for those desperate to get a good number of games in before it’s too late Nintendo has given players a lot of time to plan ahead. Notably the plan is to close the eShop in late March of 2023, so it’s over a year away at this point until the shop is inaccessible. That said it’s still a shame to see it go even if it makes sense given it’s been quite a long time since either system has seen significant support of any kind.

Be sure to download and purchase any titles before March 2023 before the eShop closes down, and take a look at the official post below: