Nintendo Switch Nears 90 Million Mark Despite Year-on-Year Decrease in Sales

The gap between Nintendo Switch and the company’s most successful-selling system, the Wii, is closing more and more. And in today’s latest earnings release, that gap is now down to around 12 million units. To put this into even more perspective, the gap is now roughly the Wii U’s entire life-time sales of around 13.56 million. As of June of this year, the Nintendo Switch now sits at just over 89 million units sold in the nearly four-and-a-half years the base and its Lite equivalent, have been on the market. However, sales from this period were noticeably down from the previous year’s — more than a fifth when compared to that in 2020. Nintendo themselves putting this down to the release, at the time, of the hotly-anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons. A game which has gone on to score big so far as its own sales are concerned — this period alone adding another 1.26 million copies, to bring its now-whopping total thus far to 33.89 million. Only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has managed to sell more, itself sitting at just over 37 million copies sold.

So far as this year’s releases go, it’s so far been a commendable performance from Nintendo’s first-party line-up during the first half of 2021. New Pokemon Snap managed just over two million units, with Miitopia and Mario Golf: Super Rush, selling 1.04 million and 1.34 million copies respectively. And if the current schedule is anything to go by, Nintendo still have plenty left for the remainder of 2021, to satisfy Switch owners. The likes of WarioWare: Get It Together!, Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars as well as the Switch remakes of both Pokémon Diamond/Pearl and Advance Wars 1+2, reason enough to invest in Nintendo’s machine for 2021. And that’s of course without mentioning the inevitable release of the Switch’s revised OLED model this coming October on top.