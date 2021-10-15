Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Contents, Price Revealed

Nintendo’s recent announcement that N64 and Sega Genesis games would be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service was mixed. The addition of the content seemed welcome, but the reception waivered a bit when the subject of a price increase for this new tier was announced. Today, Nintendo revealed more information about the content coming – including perks for Animal Crossing: New Horizons owners.

Beyond the already-announced N64 and Sega Genesis games – with online support for multiplayer games, Happy Home Paradise will enjoy Happy Home Paradise. This will allow players to create homes for folks on resort islands and meet new people along the way. The pricing goes from $19.99 per year for an individual user or $34.99 for a family plan holder to $49.99 for an individual user and $74.99 for a family plan. The expansion pack will be released on October 25 and existing members will have access to a pro-rated discount.