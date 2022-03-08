Nintendo Switch Online Members can Try out Monster Hunter Rise Soon in the Free Trial

Every once in a while Nintendo releases a brand new free trial for members of Nintendo Switch Online, which includes giving access to a full game for around a week to see if it’s one people want to pick up. The latest of these trial titles in Monster Hunter Rise, fittingly in time for the Sunbreak stream that’s also right around the corner. Those who want to take Rise for a spin can do so starting on March 11 and will be able to play it up until March 17, a nice amount of time to really dive into what all the title has to offer.

Be sure to check out Monster Hunter Rise if its of interest and take a look at the official tweet from Nintendo about the trial below: