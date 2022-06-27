Nintendo to Highlight Third-Party Titles in Next Nintendo Direct Mini

Nintendo today announced a new Nintendo Direct Mini focusing on third-party partners coming this week.

Nintendo is set to host another Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 28 at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern. The Nintendo Direct Mini is a partner showcase that will focus on third-party games coming to the Switch. Don’t expect to see the untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, Metroid Prime 4, Splatoon 3, or any other Nintendo owned IP. The show will run about 25 minutes long.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games. Subscribe & turn on notifications here: https://t.co/SZA1P3RSHS pic.twitter.com/8hmCJ1p5EX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 27, 2022

This Nintendo Direct Mini is the second Nintendo Direct in the past two weeks. Last week, Nintendo held a dedicated Nintendo Direct for their and Monolith Soft’s upcoming RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It is unknown if Nintendo plans to hold any additional Directs this summer.