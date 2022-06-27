Nintendo to Highlight Third-Party Titles in Next Nintendo Direct Mini

By

Nintendo today announced a new Nintendo Direct Mini focusing on third-party partners coming this week.

Nintendo is set to host another Nintendo Direct tomorrow, June 28 at 6am Pacific / 9am Eastern. The Nintendo Direct Mini is a partner showcase that will focus on third-party games coming to the Switch. Don’t expect to see the untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, Metroid Prime 4, Splatoon 3, or any other Nintendo owned IP. The show will run about 25 minutes long.

This Nintendo Direct Mini is the second Nintendo Direct in the past two weeks. Last week, Nintendo held a dedicated Nintendo Direct for their and Monolith Soft’s upcoming RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. It is unknown if Nintendo plans to hold any additional Directs this summer.