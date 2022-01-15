Nintendo UK Mentions Pre-Order Bonuses are Planned for Kirby and the Forgotten Land

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that nearly ever Kirby fan right now is losing their minds over Forgotten Land. It’s Kirby’s first true dip into the 3D platforming sphere, and it’s looking absolute fantastic right from the get-go. With the latest trailer giving us an even bigger taste, fans are waiting to see more ever day we get closer to March. In order to perhaps quell anxious players, Nintendo UK sent out an update saying that a pre-order bonus is planned for those who order the title through their website. This bonus will include a notebook and magnet sheet while supplies last, with no images to speak of yet but very fitting for the enjoyable bouncy franchise. This unfortunately will only be available through Nintendo UK’s website so those outside of the country won’t be able to purchase it, so hopefully we hear more on pre-order bonuses in other countries at some point soon as well.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25, check out more information on the pre-order bonus from Nintendo UK here.