Nintendo Unveils First Two Tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3

After the first wave of DLC tracks launched in March and the second wave followed last month, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans have been hopeful that the third wave would be available by the end of the year.

This looks to be holding true, as Nintendo revealed today during their latest Direct that Wave 3 is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and shared a first look at two of the eight tracks that will be part of it. As the trailer below shows, the fittingly Christmas-themed Merry Mountains from Mario Kart Tour will be included alongside Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS.

For more on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, be sure to check out our review.