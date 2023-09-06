Nintendo Unveils Mario Kart, Animal Crossing Switch Bundles Coming Next Month

September may have just started, but the holiday season is already fast approaching, with plenty of eager shoppers looking to find the next great gift for their game-adoring friends or family members.

While Nintendo has previously offered Switch bundles for the final few months of the year, 2023 marks the first time the Japanese publisher has multiple offerings, as well as more significant discounts on the extra goodies that come with the hybrid platform. First up is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, which comes with a standard non-OLED Switch with red and blue Joy-Cons, a digital copy of the ever-popular racing game and a three month membership for Nintendo Switch Online. Unlike in years past, both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Switch Online code are included at no extra cost, with the bundle retailing for $299.99 at all major retailers starting on October 6.

The Nintendo Switch — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle arrives 10/6! This Nintendo Switch bundle includes a digital version of #MarioKart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. pic.twitter.com/y0jw7R6QnO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2023

Nintendo will also be releasing two Switch Lite bundles that both feature Animal Crossing themes. While both bundles will come with a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and have a leaf design printed across the back, the color options will be limited to select retailers. The pink Isabelle’s Aloha Edition will only be available at Target, while the blue Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition will be made for sale at Walmart. Both bundles are priced at $199.99, meaning that the included game is once again added at no extra cost, and will also launch at their respective stores on October 6.

Also available 10/6, two new Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, featuring leaf designs and a digital copy of the game! The Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle’s Aloha Edition) Bundle will be available exclusively at Target, and the Nintendo Switch Lite… pic.twitter.com/VK5Bh08I4j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2023

That date also marks the launch of the Red Mario Edition of the Switch OLED, which arrives just two weeks before the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. With this holiday season likely being (one of) the final times that Nintendo will solely have the original Switch on the market without its successor, it’s a little surprising to see so few bundles available for the last big push of 2023, as the company starts to wind down on the production of one of its most popular devices. But each of the bundles represent a solid starting point for new Switch owners of any age, or for diehard Animal Crossing fans that want to take their island renovations on the go.

