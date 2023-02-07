Nintendo’s First Direct of 2023 set for February 8

Nintendo today announced the first Nintendo Direct of 2023, and it’s a long one.

The wait to hear Nintendo’s software plans for the first half of 2023 finally ends tomorrow, February 8. After weeks of rumors and rumblings, Nintendo has officially announced their first Direct of the year. Fans can tune in tomorrow, February 8 at 5pm ET / 2pm PST for a 40 minute long Direct showcasing Switch games launching in the first half of 2023.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023. Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

Of course, the first game that springs to mind is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which launches May 12. We currently know very little about the game, and, given the Direct’s length, it’s possible we’ll see it at some point. Other potential first-party showings include Pikmin 4 and the Advanced War Remakes. Other than that, Nintendo has been very tight-lipped about their lineup. Third-parties will also likely receive a shoutout, including the upcoming Octopath Traveler II.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for all the juicy announcements from the Nintendo Direct.