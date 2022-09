Nintendo’s Next Direct Scheduled for September 13

Nintendo today announced a sizable Nintendo Direct for tomorrow, September 13.

After much speculation, we finally have a date for the next Nintendo Direct. The showcase airs tomorrow, September 13 at 7am PT. Nintendo also confirmed that the episode will last roughly 40 minutes with a focus on Switch games launching this winter.

While it’s far from clear what will show up during the show, there are some possibilities. Switch exclusives Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Bayonetta 3 are set to launch in October. Pok√©mon Scarlet and Violet are both scheduled for a release in November, though Nintendo and The Pok√©mon Company typically release their own dedicated Directs for Pok√©mon news. Of course, there’s also the chance we’ll see new titles like the heavily rumored Twilight Princess and Wind Waker Switch ports, or major third-party titles from partners.

More questionable is if we’ll see games and hardware that have long eluded us. These include the Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel, Metroid Prime 4, and Switch Pro. While Zelda has been delayed to early 2023, it’s a major question as to whether or not Nintendo would reveal anything at a Direct covering Switch games this winter.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for all announcements out of the Nintendo Direct.