Nintendo’s Next Direct Scheduled for September 13

Nintendo today announced a sizable Nintendo Direct for tomorrow, September 13.

After much speculation, we finally have a date for the next Nintendo Direct. The showcase airs tomorrow, September 13 at 7am PT. Nintendo also confirmed that the episode will last roughly 40 minutes with a focus on Switch games launching this winter.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

While it’s far from clear what will show up during the show, there are some possibilities. Switch exclusives Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Bayonetta 3 are set to launch in October. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are both scheduled for a release in November, though Nintendo and The Pokémon Company typically release their own dedicated Directs for Pokémon news. Of course, there’s also the chance we’ll see new titles like the heavily rumored Twilight Princess and Wind Waker Switch ports, or major third-party titles from partners.

More questionable is if we’ll see games and hardware that have long eluded us. These include the Untitled The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel, Metroid Prime 4, and Switch Pro. While Zelda has been delayed to early 2023, it’s a major question as to whether or not Nintendo would reveal anything at a Direct covering Switch games this winter.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for all announcements out of the Nintendo Direct.