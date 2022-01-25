NIS Classics Vol. 2 Trailer Released Showcasing Makai Kingdom

NIS Classics Vol. 1 showcased two PS2-era tactical RPGs, and now Vol. 2 is set to bring at least one more back with Makai Kingdom alongside the PSP gem ZHP: Unlosing Ranger VS Darkdeath Evilman being a part of NIS Classics Vol. 2. Tactical RPGs have found a strong home on the Switch and it makes this game a natural fit for the platform. Makai Kingdom was known for its odd assortment of weapons – including a mix of swords and even rocket launchers to win. ZHP is a bit goofy in its execution, with a lot of humor and the ability to customize items and craft items. NIS Classics Vol. 2 hits the Switch in North America on May 10 and on May 13 in Europe and Australia.