NIS Reveals Raiden III x Mikado ManiaX

Nippon Ichi Software revealed its newest top-down arcade shooter today: Raiden III x Mikado ManiaX. As has been the case with many of the publisher’s recent arcade releases, Raiden III x Mikado ManiaX is something of an updated version of an older arcade game, this one being 2005’s Raiden III. The famed Mikado Game Center company is apparently very involved with this version, and this collaboration has resulted in new customization options among other features.

Raiden III x Mikado ManiaX is also going to have new music from several known Japanese artists too, so fans should at least be able to expect a good soundtrack to blast enemies too. Have a look at the trailer below for a quick impression of what this’ll actually look like.

Raiden III x Mikado ManiaX launches this summer for PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.