NISA announced today that a new adventure is starting next year in The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak. Set in the aftermath of a brief war, Calvard is enjoying a prosperous time of economic growth. But game settings remain boring if the good times are uninterrupted, and this prosperous time feels threatened as the public grows wary over the large influx of immigrants as questionable political reform takes hold. Players will control a spriggan by the name of Van Arkride. He is a professional that dwells underground, making ends meet by taking jobs legitimate sources can’t accept. Owing allegiance to no one, he will take on work from any client whether it be a in the role of detective, negotiator or bounty hunter.

The year is S.1208 and Van Arkride’s life is about to take an interesting turn. A prim and proper young lady wearing the uniform of an esteemed academy knocks on the door for ‘Arkride Solutions Office in the Old town district of Edith, the nation’s capitol. She offers a case to him that will change not only change his fate but can also shape the fate of the entire nation. Van Arkride will now have to explore the Calvard Republic in a rich story driven adventure. Filled with both action and intrigue, Van Arkride will be spriggan to action as the game seamlessly transitions between the action field and turn based combat with a revamped Action Time Battle system with an expanded arsenal thanks to new Shard Skills, courtesy of the sixth generation combat orbment Xipha. Under the new Alignment system the player’s choices and actions will affect how the story unfolds. Whether a servant of the law and order or an agent of chaos, one’s choices in these realms can influence one’s standing in the city, what available dialog options are present and who will oppose the player and who is a potential ally. The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak is scheduled for release in summer 2024 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch.

In addition to the announcement of Trails Through Daybreak, NISA announced that the critically acclaimed The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV will be coming to PlayStation 5 in early 2024. Following the Erebonian Civil war, Rean Schwarzer has taken his post as the newly appointed instructor at Thors Military Academy’s branch campus. Rean must adjust to his new life and duties it entails while preparing the next generation of heroes for oncoming threats. The two games will be bundled as a single collection and will include bonus cosmetic DLC to insure the party members are looking their best.