Nitara Returns to the Mortal Kombat Franchise, Voiced by Megan Fox

NetherRealm Studios today revealed one of the final characters for Mortal Kombat 1, Nitara.

The vampire first introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance is making her grand return to the franchise after seventeen long years. Nitara is a vampire hailing from the realm of Vaeternus with a lust for blood and a hatred for Outworld. In the original, Midway-era timeline, Nitara’s world was forcefully merged with Outworld sometime prior to the events of the series. Her storyline in Deadly Alliance and Armageddon focused on finding a way to separate her realm from Outworld. Nitara did not appear at all in the previous NetherRealm trilogy.

NetherRealm Studios also confirmed that Megan Fox (Transformers, Jennifer’s Body) will voice the character. This marks the second game in a row that NetherRealm has opted to bring in a celebrity to voice a Mortal Kombat character. In Mortal Kombat 11, the studio pulled in Ronda Rousey to voice Sonya Blade, a decision that was unpopular with fans and critics. While Nitara is not as popular as Sonya, she still has an eager fanbase who have waited a long time to see her return. Hopefully, Fox can put in a good performance.

“I grew up playing Mortal Kombat and I can’t believe that I’m voicing a character in the new game.” said Megan Fox. “It’s an honor to be a part of one of the greatest video game legacies of all time.”

Nitara’s reintroduction to the franchise is the latest sign that NetherRealm Studios is serious at bringing back fan-favorite 3D-era fighters. Recognized as Mortal Kombat 4 through Armageddon, the 3D era did not recieve much love during the previous trilogy with only a handful of characters (Kenshi, Quan Chi, Shinnok, and Frost) appearing as base roster fighters. In Mortal Kombat 1, we have Ashrah, Havik, Kenshi, Li Mei, and Tanya available as part of the base roster with Quan Chi confirmed as a DLC character.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch.