No Info, No Name for New Keita Takahashi Game Teaser Trailer

There’s an art to a teaser trailer, in that it should give enough information to be interesting but not so much as to be an actual full reveal. Most of the time teasers err on the Informative side of things, giving a nice overview of its subject instead of hinting at it, but that’s not always necessary. Sometimes it’s enough to go for sheer minimalism, because all the necessary information for the reveal to be exciting is external to the actual video. Even by minimalist standards, though, the tiny little (effective and adorable) teaser for Keita Takahashi’s new game is just a little bit short on information.

Keita Takahashi’s game studio is Uvula, and its logo changes into the uvula (the little dangly bit at the back of the throat) of a sleeping boy. The camera pulls back so the kid’s face is in frame, at which point a fluffy little dog gives him a single lick as a wake-up call while a twinkly little piano melody plays in the background. What’s the name of the game? What do you do in it? Who’s the kid and the dog, and are they even the main characters? It’s a new Keita Takahashi game so is it about licking people? Because not only is that a valid possibility but with the creator’s record of Katamari Damacy, Noby Noby Boy, and Wattam, odds are good that it would come out absolutely charming somehow. Really this could be anything, but what it most likely is going to be is weird, lovely, unique, and most of all playful.

There’s utterly no information to share on Keita Takahashi’s new game but then again, there doesn’t need to be. For right now there’s only one important thing to know, and that’s that the game is going to exist at some point, eventually.