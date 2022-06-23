No Man’s Sky Lands on Nintendo Switch in October

Hello Games today announced that No Man’s Sky lands on Nintendo Switch on October 7.

No Man’s Sky’s journey back in 2016 with a disappointing release on PS4 and PC. Since then, Hello Games has fixed and expanded the game into the beloved experience it is today. 20 massive updates later, the game is landing on the final major platform, Nintendo Switch.

Teaming with Bandai Namco, Hello Games will release No Man’s Sky on Switch both digitally and physically. The game comes pre-installed with all previous updates, which include base building, multiplayer, environmental effects, and much more. Hello Games also confirmed that a physical release of the game on PS5 launches the same day.

“No Man’s Sky on this tiny portable device feels both completely natural and also totally improbable at the same time,” said Hello Games director Sean Murray in a press release. “This has been a real moonshot for our small team. No Man’s Sky is built around procedural generation, which means the console generates everything you see. This makes it so much harder to bring our game to something like the Switch, but I think this team never seems happier than when they are trying to do near-impossible things.”

No Man’s Sky launches on Nintendo Switch on October 7. The game is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.