Glitch Factory’s No Place for Bravery Sets Sights on 2022 Release

The latest in those luscious pixel art titles and one originally anticipated to drop in 2020 — which then was changed to sometime in 2021 — Brazilian developer Glitch Factory have once more reaffirmed their plans to release their upcoming action RPG sometime this year. Citing a desire for more polish to the game, No Place for Bravery is expected to arrive at some point in Q3 of this year.

The game centers around protagonist Thorn as he attempts to journey through the post-apocalyptic world of Dewr, looking for his long-lost daughter Leaf. Even from the little we’ve seen of it thus far, Glitch Factory are certainly incorporating a bright and vibrant aesthetic with their pixel style, albeit one ravaged by war. No Place for Bravery is planned to release across PC & Switch.