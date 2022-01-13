Nominees For 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Revealed

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) has announced the nomineeds for he 25th annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the peer-juried awards show. For the sixth year the award show will be co-hosted by Jessica Chobot and Greg Miller, who will reveal the winners during a livestream on February 24 at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Fifty-nine games released in 2021 have received nominations, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leading the pack with nine nominations with Deathloop in a close second place with eight nominations. Academy members will begin voting to. A complete list of nominees can be seen here.

“From all of us at the Academy, we want to thank our peer panelists who continue to dedicate their energy, expertise, and time in evaluating and selecting 2021’s best games,” said Meggan Scavio, president of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. “And to all our finalists, congratulations! You continue to amaze us with how you push the boundaries of creativity, technical innovation, and storytelling. We’re excited to celebrate your achievements at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.”