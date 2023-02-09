Norn9: Last Era Getting Limited Edition on Switch

Norn9: Var Commons first released in English for the Vita years ago. It’s now coming up on release for the Switch in 2023. The fan disc, Norn9: Last Era, is also planned for release this year – and Aksys Games just announced its receiving a limited edition.

The limited edition features an artbook, 25″ x 15″ cloth poster, 11 stickers and keychain in addition to the game. It’ll also include twelve character cards, which are commonly included with the first print run of Aksys otome titles.

Pre-orders on the Norn9: Last Era Limited Edition are not available just yet. Once they are, we’ll be sure to share the news.