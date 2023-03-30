Norn9: Var Commons Now Available on Switch

Norn9: Var Commons first released back in 2015 for the PS Vita. Even though otome fans were happy to get the game, it quickly achieved meme status due to some very poorly translated and localized lines. That’s why Aksys Games decided to update the localization with the Switch release.

Now the Switch release is here and both existing fans and newcomers have the best version of the English release ready to play. This also precedes the upcoming release of the fan disc Norn9: Last Era which never released in English before.

Folks who opt to buy Norn9: Var Commons physically for Switch will get a batch of character cards packed in while supplies last. Both digital and physical versions of the Switch release cost $49.99.