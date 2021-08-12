Not Tonight 2 Announced, Moves Bouncer Gameplay Across Pond

If you don’t count the release of Descenders in Early Access, No More Robots officially published their first full game in 2018 with Not Tonight, a Papers, Please-esque management game where you work as a bouncer in a dystopian, satirical post-Brexit Britain. So it seems appropriate that developers PanicBarn return for the first sequel to be published by No More Robots, Not Tonight 2. But where the first game took shots at the current state of England, the sequel will be heading stateside this time around, putting America in its crosshairs for this latest dark comedy.

Set in a warped and twisted, broken, alternative version of America driven by capitalism and greed under the apparent control of a regime known as the Martyrs, this new entry focuses on a road trip as three bouncers with branching stories try to get what they need to prevent their friend from being deported. Doing so means working stints at casinos, stadiums, border walls and even cult compunds, this time around with twists such as rhythm games, fast food management and word association being added to the act of ID checking. As seen with the tone of the trailer and the screenshots below, PanicBarn aren’t holding back here, and have teamed up with American POC authors and artists in order to try and deliver the best satire possible.

Not Tonight 2 comes out later this year for the PC, and it should be interesting to see how it turns out, to say the least.