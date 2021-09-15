NPD Group: Best Selling Games of August Include Madden NFL 22, Ghost of Tsushima

Fall is nearly upon us, and with it comes the arrival of numerous highly anticipated games set to launch over the next few months.

Last month had some prominent game releases as well, with the NPD Group releasing their charts for the best-selling games of August 2021. To the surprise of no one, Madden NFL 22 emerged as the top selling game of last month, and has climbed to the number four spot for the best-selling games of 2021. Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima, which saw the release of its Director’s Cut last month, reappeared near the top of the charts by coming in second, while fellow August release Humankind debuted at fourth. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales rounded out the top five by reaching the third and fifth spots respectively.

For more on the above games, be sure to click their respective names for our reviews.