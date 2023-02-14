NPD Group: Dead Space Leads January 2023 Debuts in Latest Software Charts

As if being the best-selling game of 2022 wasn’t enough, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has now topped the NPD Group’s monthly charts of the most purchased games for four months in a row.

Despite releasing at the tail end of January, EA’s Dead Space remake came close to knocking off the ever-popular FPS by debuting in second for the NPD Group’s January 2023 charts. Fire Emblem Engage also had a strong first month by appearing in fifth place, while Madden NFL 23 and FIFA 23 rounded out the top five at third and fourth respectively. Further down the list, Forspoken and One Piece Odyssey also cracked the top ten in their first month of sales by showing up at seventh and ninth respectively.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking on their respective titles.