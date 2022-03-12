NPD Group: Elden Ring Tops Best-Selling Software Charts for February

While January of this year only saw a few new releases, the following month was packed with plenty of highly anticipated titles, including several open world games that ended up topping the charts.

The NPD Group has released their list of the best-selling software of February 2022, and From Software’s newest IP Elden Ring emerged as the highest-selling game of that month. Three other February releases debuted in the top five games of last month, with Horizon Forbidden West appearing in second, and Dying Light 2 and Total War: Warhammer II rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the only other 2022 title to break the top ten, filling in the middle spot by reaching third place.

