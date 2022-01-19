NPD Group Lists Best-Selling Games of 2021

Another year has come and gone, with 2021 seeing the release of plenty of highly-anticipated titles (at least, the ones that didn’t end up getting delayed until 2022).

Now, the NPD Group is ready to share their final list for the best-selling games of the past year, with seven of the top ten titles being games that were first released in 2021. To no one’s surprise, Call of Duty and its newest entry, Vanguard, has emerged as the number one selling game of 2021, but the mega popular FPS series also claimed the second spot with 2020’s Black Ops Cold War. Three other 2021 games round out the top five with Madden NFL 22, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Battlefield 2042 showing up in third, fourth and fifth respectively. Further down the list, Resident Evil Village made a fitting appearance at number eight, MLB The Show’s first multi-platform release debuted at ninth, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury finished out the top ten list.

For more on the above games, be sure to check out our reviews by clicking their respective titles.