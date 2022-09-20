NPD Group: Madden 23, Saints Row Debut at Top of August Charts

For the past 22 years, Madden has consistently been the best-selling game of its launch month, and now the NPD Group has confirmed that this impressive record can be bumped up to 23 years.

To no one’s surprise, Madden NFL 23 has emerged as the best-selling game of August 2022, with fellow August release Saints Row coming in at second. Marvel’s Spider-Man saw a resurgence thanks to the game’s recent PC release to bring it all the way up to third, as Elden Ring and (the Founder’s Packs for) Multiversus rounded out the top five. The only other August release to crack the top twenty was Soul Hackers 2, which debuted at number fifteen.

