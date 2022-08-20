NPD Group: MultiVersus Tops July’s Best-Selling Software Charts

The past month of video games may not have been filled with many highly anticipated releases, but that opened up the door for a free-to-play platform fighter to achieve a rare feat.

Through the help of its three available founder’s packs that range from $40-$100, the free open beta version of MultiVersus was able to secure a spot as the most profitable game of July 2022, beating out full-priced games like Elden Ring and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which ranked at second and third respectively. Fellow July debut Xenoblade Chronicles 3 scored a fourth place appearance in its first month, with Call of Duty: Vanguard rounding out the top five, while Digimon Survive was the only other July release to break the top ten by showing up in eighth.

Head here to check out the full list of best-selling titles, and be sure to check out our reviews by clicking their respective titles.