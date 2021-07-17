NPD Group: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Leaps to Top of June Charts

For the first time since the consoles launched back in November, a ninth generation console exclusive has topped the monthly software sales charts of the NPD Group.

The NPD Group has recently revealed the best-selling software of June 2020, and PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has emerged as the top performing game of the past month. Two additional June releases worked their way into the top five, with Mario Golf: Super Rush and Scarlet Nexus debuting at third and fifth respectively. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and MLB The Show 21 rounded out the remaining spots by appearing in second and fourth respectively, and last month’s best seller, Resident Evil Village, dropped to sixth place.

For more on the above games, be sure to click their titles to check out our reviews.